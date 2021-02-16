Trinidad covid19 vaccinations start Wednesday

File photo -

The Ministry of Health will begin covid19 vaccinations in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, starting with frontline health workers at the North Central Regional Authority (NCRHA).

A release said the NCRHA will administer the first batch of the vaccines at the Couva Multi-Training Hospital Facility.

The immunisation process will start with health workers, specifically at the covid19 facilities at the Arima Hospital, Caura Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Couva Hospital Facility, as well as its step-down facilities.