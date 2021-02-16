Tobago’s leadership crisis

THE EDITOR: A Caribbean political analyst once advised that in order for the citizenry to develop hope for the future, develop trust and become believers and investors in a government’s vision, things must not only be, but they must also appear to be. For when things do not appear to be, credibility is lost, reputations fall into disrepute, and trust in the governance system and those leading it weakens.

What is interesting though, and worth a social science study, is the fact that Tobagonians continue to accept lies, rumours and innuendos from its leaders, who constantly beat their chests, flex their muscles and intellectually, psychologically and emotionally take advantage those who they were put there to serve.

The thing that was to be.

During the battle for the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council, party officials tried to convince the populace that all was well within their rank and file. To the ordinary eye, it did not appear that way. The grab for the reins of power led to a runoff between the incumbent Kevin Charles and the aspiring Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who sought to form a coalition with other aspirants, Joel Jack and Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. This alone was an indicator of a fracture in the party, a fracture which eventually led to a break.

Promises were made and after Davidson-Celestine’s victory, it appeared as though those promises were then broken, adversely affecting Tsoiafatt-Angus and her standing within the PNM Tobago Council. Even party chairman Stanford Callender described all that had transpired as “scandalous.”

So are we to believe that Davidson-Celestine’s leadership of the PNM Tobago Council is fully endorsed by all its members? It does not appear to be so.

Fast forward to the current circumstance, the six-six PNM-PDP deadlock following January’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election. The first call by the PDP for a meeting of minds, negotiation and collaboration in the best interest of Tobagonians was rejected by both the PNM Tobago Council leader and the national leader. The Prime Minister said he was not expecting a kumbaya compromise because it does not operate like that in politics. It doesn’t? Or is that it does not operate like that in PNM politics?

The THA Chief Secretary admitted his awareness that the stance the PNM has taken appears dictatorial and undemocratic, but tried to convince the populace that it is not so. Even PM Dr Rowley and Davidson-Celestine rejected the idea that it appears as an attempt to hold on to power. Well, the reality is that it does appear that way to the ordinary eye.

With concerns and protest growing over those secretaries and assistant secretaries remaining in office, having complete access to the authority of their office, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis called for their resignation. However, Kwesi Des Vignes, who lost his seat, remained as Secretary for Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, while those who were asked to resign were reappointed as “advisers.” So yes, it appears as an attempt to hold on to power, to hold on to the controls of the THA.

Lastly, the question of accountability is coming up a lot with this new arrangement. PNM leaders have tried to assure the populace that accountability measures remain in place, when the reality of PNM’s management of state affairs and resources has turned up evidence of mismanagement, misappropriation and poor governance. Not to mention the nepotism and victimisation taking place in the public sector.

Fortunately for the PNM, it enjoys a relationship with the people of Tobago that can be compared to an advantageous relationship. In other words, history has shown that the PNM can basically do as it pleases without real consequence because of a culture of passivity that exists on the island and fearful, apathetic or self-benefitting silence among its people.

JAMAL J GEORGE

political activist