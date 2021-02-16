Tobago records first murder for 2021

Residents of Bethel look on as police cordon off the scene after a multiple shooting on Monday night left one man dead and three injured. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Tobago has recorded its first murder for 2021. Ryan Thornhill, 61, was killed on Monday evening after a gunman opened fire on a group that was liming at Egypt junction in Bethel.

According to reports, shortly after 8.30pm, a gunman came out off the bushes and began shooting before running away. Thornhill and three others were hit.

The victims were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Sources said Thornhill died while undergoing undergoing emergency treatment, while the three others are currently undergoing emergency treatment.

Police are on the scene.