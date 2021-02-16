Social development outreach helps Blanchisseuse residents

The Ministry of Social Development held an outreach initiative at the Blanchisseuse community centre on Feb 6 to help residents become aware of programmes and grants at their disposal. -

Blanchisseuse residents recently welcomed staff of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to their community centre, as part of an outreach initiative hosted by the Land and Settlement Agency (LSA).

Traditionally described as a fishing village, the community of Blanchisseuse has been especially affected by covid19 restrictions, which have limited opportunities for diverse income streams, particularly for villagers who are self-employed. As such, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was one of several state institutions and peer agencies invited by the LSA to promote its programmes, grants and services on February 6, in the interest of improving the lives of vulnerable individuals and households within the area. Other booth holders included the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the National Commission for Self-Help, the Housing Development Corporation and the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company.

In a press release on Monday, the ministry said it also took the opportunity to showcase its minor house repair, sanitary plumbing and house wiring assistance facilities, which are some of the core grants offered under its National Social Development Programme (NSDP).

This was complemented by information about the sowing empowerment through entrepreneurial development (SEED) programme, which is also promoted under the NSDP, and supports the development of entrepreneurs who cannot qualify for assistance at the established financial institutions. Several people were also eager to access information about disability assistance for adults and minors.

Additionally, representatives from the Ministry’s National Family Services Division were on hand to provide critical information to address issues such as proper parenting, coping with stress, domestic violence, as well as, counselling and psycho-social support services for couples, children and families in crisis.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services congratulated the Land Settlement Agency on the success of the initiative.