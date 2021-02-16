Police seek help to find Williamsville woman

MISSING: Alicia Aziz - Courtesy TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help in finding missing Williamsville woman Alicia Aziz.

A police media release on Tuesday said Aziz, 39, was last seen on Saturday wearing a dark-coloured dress.

She was reported missing to the Marabella Police Station at around 6.50 pm on Monday by a relative.

Aziz who is from Brother Settlement Road, Hardbargin, is five foot three inches tall and is dark brown in complexion.

Anyone with information on Aziz's location is asked to contact the Marabella Police Station at 652-6777, 800-TIPS or any of the police hotlines at 999, 555, 911 or via the TTPS App.