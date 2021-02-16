Police caution Yuma promoters around savannah

Revellers have fun around a van at the Queen's Park Savannah as they enjoy music from NEXT 99.1FM broadcasting from a YUMA truck nearby. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The police had to caution a music truck today for playing music at the Queen's Park Savannah on what would have been Carnival Tuesday.

Next 99.1FM in partnership with Digicel and Yuma had a truck at the savannah, opposite TGI Fridays, from 6am, to promote Road to Stage – a Yuma production.

As the day progressed people passed by and jumped near the truck, some in their costumes. Around midday as word started to spread about the truck more people arrived.

The people were spaced out, but a crowd was forming which got the attention of the police who spoke to the organisers.

The producers of Next stopped playing music from the truck speakers and instructed everyone to listen to the music in their cars.

The truck would be out until 6pm.