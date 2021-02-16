Photos of the day: Feb 16

Members of Junior Bisnath's Kaisokah group dressed in traditional costumes at the unveiling of part of Lord street renamed Dr leroy Calliste street in San Fernando . - Lincoln Holder

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.