N Touch
News

Photos of the day: Feb 16

Members of Junior Bisnath's Kaisokah group dressed in traditional costumes at the unveiling of part of Lord street renamed Dr leroy Calliste street in San Fernando . - Lincoln Holder
Members of Junior Bisnath's Kaisokah group dressed in traditional costumes at the unveiling of part of Lord street renamed Dr leroy Calliste street in San Fernando . - Lincoln Holder

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Terrence La Caille in his 2020 K2K Carnival costume on the Brian Lara Promenade. - Jeff K. Mayers

Covid19 Carnival Tuesday around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers

Photo by Jeff Mayers

Photo by Jeff Mayers

The Neville Jules Junction street sign was added to Duke and George Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

Members of the Trinidad All Stars Foundation point to the Neville Jules Junction street sign which was added to Duke and George Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

Annette Griffith dressed as a Dame Lorraine, a traditional Carnival character on Tuesday strutting her stuff along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

Traditional mas character Dame Lorraine captured on Tuesday walking along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

Corporal (Ag.) Maurice Williams mounted on his horse Hercules on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. Also in photo Sgt. Alfred Ramirez. - Jeff K. Mayers

KFC Taste of Carnival promotion at the Port of Spain, Independence Square branch with traditional characters on Tuesday. - Jeff Mayers

Petra Mitchell and Manuel Bhagwandeen were spotted on Lord street San Fernando on what would have been Carnival Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

Thes staff members of Jimmy Aboud enjoy themselves dressed in their Carnival costumes on Henry Stree, Port of Spain - Ayanna Kinsale

Carnival revellers dancing and enjoying themselves in the festive atmosphere created  by the live broadcast from  a music truck.- ROGER JACOB

John Dickinson & Company WI staffer Donna Alleyne captured dancing while crossing Frederick Street on Tuesday. Ms Alleyne a St James resident wore the Tribe headpiece to support our culture. - Jeff K. Mayers

Comments

"Photos of the day: Feb 16"

More in this section