News
Photos of the day: Feb 16
26 Minutes Ago
Members of Junior Bisnath's Kaisokah group dressed in traditional costumes at the unveiling of part of Lord street renamed Dr leroy Calliste street in San Fernando . - Lincoln Holder
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Terrence La Caille in his 2020 K2K Carnival costume on the Brian Lara Promenade. - Jeff K. Mayers
Covid19 Carnival Tuesday around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
Photo by Jeff Mayers
Photo by Jeff Mayers
The Neville Jules Junction street sign was added to Duke and George Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the Trinidad All Stars Foundation point to the Neville Jules Junction street sign which was added to Duke and George Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Annette Griffith dressed as a Dame Lorraine, a traditional Carnival character on Tuesday strutting her stuff along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers
Traditional mas character Dame Lorraine captured on Tuesday walking along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers
Corporal (Ag.) Maurice Williams mounted on his horse Hercules on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. Also in photo Sgt. Alfred Ramirez. - Jeff K. Mayers
KFC Taste of Carnival promotion at the Port of Spain, Independence Square branch with traditional characters on Tuesday. - Jeff Mayers
Petra Mitchell and Manuel Bhagwandeen were spotted on Lord street San Fernando on what would have been Carnival Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder
Thes staff members of Jimmy Aboud enjoy themselves dressed in their Carnival costumes on Henry Stree, Port of Spain - Ayanna Kinsale
Carnival revellers dancing and enjoying themselves in the festive atmosphere created by the live broadcast from a music truck.- ROGER JACOB
John Dickinson & Company WI staffer Donna Alleyne captured dancing while crossing Frederick Street on Tuesday. Ms Alleyne a St James resident wore the Tribe headpiece to support our culture. - Jeff K. Mayers
Comments
"Photos of the day: Feb 16"