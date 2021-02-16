N Touch
News

Photos: Covid19 Carnival Tuesday in Trinidad

LUNCHTIME WINE: Staff members of Jimmy Aboud cloth store get into the Carnival spirit with an impromptu jump up in front of the store's Henry Street, Port of Spain outlet. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -
LUNCHTIME WINE: Staff members of Jimmy Aboud cloth store get into the Carnival spirit with an impromptu jump up in front of the store's Henry Street, Port of Spain outlet. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

There were no big trucks, lunch stops or congestion of bodies crossing a stage at the Savannah, but Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival spirit persisted despite a pandemic.

In the cities, people went to work with parts of their old carnival costumes and blue devils, washerwomen and other characters were spotted by Newsday photographers throughout the day.

This is what a covid19 Carnival Tuesday looked like:

PROMENADE DAME: Annette Griffith portrayed a Dame Lorraine on Tuesday along the Brian Lara Promenade. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LAST YEAR MAN: Terrence La Caille gleefully prances in his K2K Carnival 2020 costume along the Brian Lara Promenade. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

MAS APPEAL: Two women enjoy themselves at the Queen's Park Savannah near the paddock. Photo by Roger Jacob

MIDDAY HEAT: Members of Junior Bisnath's Kaisokah Group perform during the renaming of part of Lord Street to Dr Leroy Calliste Street in San Fernando in honour of the veteran calypso bard. Photo by Lincoln Holder

JAM SESSION: DJ Fro works the mic from his music truck to the delight of masqueraders at the Carnival Lives On production at the Queen's Park Savannah. Photo by Roger Jacob

Trini Carnival is incomplete with traditional mas which itself is incomplete without the Apache Indian character who prowled Independence Square in Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

GROWL: A red devil growls at Newsday Chief Photographer Jeff Mayers at KFC's Taste of Carnival promotion held at the front of the fast-food outlet's Independence Square, Port of Spain branch. 

Petra Mitchell and Manuel Bhagwandeen played themselves on Lord Street in San Fernando. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Franklyn Deke Mayhew, centre, and Phillip Omiss, right, both members of the Trinidad All Stars pan orchestra play their instruments during a lime at the band's panyard on Duke Street and Neville Jules Junction. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Comments

"Photos: Covid19 Carnival Tuesday in Trinidad"

More in this section