Photos: Covid19 Carnival Tuesday in Trinidad
Kalifa Sarah Clyne
There were no big trucks, lunch stops or congestion of bodies crossing a stage at the Savannah, but Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival spirit persisted despite a pandemic.
In the cities, people went to work with parts of their old carnival costumes and blue devils, washerwomen and other characters were spotted by Newsday photographers throughout the day.
This is what a covid19 Carnival Tuesday looked like:
