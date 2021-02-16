Photos: Covid19 Carnival Tuesday in Trinidad

LUNCHTIME WINE: Staff members of Jimmy Aboud cloth store get into the Carnival spirit with an impromptu jump up in front of the store's Henry Street, Port of Spain outlet. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

There were no big trucks, lunch stops or congestion of bodies crossing a stage at the Savannah, but Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival spirit persisted despite a pandemic.

In the cities, people went to work with parts of their old carnival costumes and blue devils, washerwomen and other characters were spotted by Newsday photographers throughout the day.

This is what a covid19 Carnival Tuesday looked like: