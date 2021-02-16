No price hike in pain meds, Gopee-Scoon says

File photo

MINISTER OF Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has said pain medications such as Panadol will not see a price increase, as concern was raised about the price hike of pain and cold medications last month.

Responding to questions at the launch of the ministry’s export booster initiative at the ministry, Nicholas Towers, Independence Square, Port of Spain, Gopee-Scoon said while Panadol was not produced under the same brand name, its ingredients are developed in Jamaica.

Panadol was among 3,300 pharmaceutical items from which the suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) was requested.

The CET is a single tariff rate agreed to by members of Caricom on imports of products from outside the region. Goods from Caricom do not attract these duties.

While Panadol products were not approved for the removal of tariffs, approvals were given to 2,800 other pharmaceutical products.

“Our government, through thick and thin, has always supported the imports of medicine without duties," said the minister, "but a few of them are produced in the region. So if it is produced in the region, then we will not enjoy that duty-free entry into our territory."