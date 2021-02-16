Mohammed, Pollard keep Red Force perfect

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed, right, attempts a cut shot against Barbados Pride in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament in Antigua, on Monday. - CRICKET WEST INDIES

A century from Jason Mohammed led TT Red Force to a third consecutive win after another middle order batting collapse almost spoiled the team’s perfect record in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Monday.

Chasing 254 for victory against Barbados Pride, Red Force were in a comfortable position on 150/2 in the 29th over. Off spinner Roston Chase then led a fightback by the Pride by removing Denesh Ramdin (ten) and Nicholas Pooran (duck) in the same over, before fast bowler Dominic Drakes dismissed Red Force captain Kieron Pollard for duck. Pride were now back in the contest with Red Force 158/5 in the 32nd over.

Sunil Narine, who has had a quiet time with the ball in the tournament, joined Mohammed and the pair put on 49 crucial runs. Joshua Bishop gave Pride some hope when dismissing Narine for 18 to leave the score 207/6 in the 42nd over.

Red Force then responded with another partnership as Akeal Hosein joined Mohammed to put on 45 runs to help steer the TT franchise close to victory. With just two runs required for victory Mohammed fell for 122 from 160 deliveries which included ten fours and three sixes. Hosein ended on 20 not out, while Chase grabbed 3/21 in ten overs and Drakes snatched 2/47 in seven overs. Earlier in the innings, Evin Lewis continued to have prolific tournament scoring 61 off 47 balls.

Batting first, Pride scored 253/9 in 50 overs with Justin Greaves (62), Jonathan Carter (56) and Chase (56) all scoring half centuries. Greaves’s innings came off 81 balls which included six fours and one six.

Medium pacer Pollard was the chief destroyer snatching 5/16 and left-arm spinner Hosein took 2/44. Pride have started the tournament poorly having lost three straight matches.

Red Force will try to make it four wins in a row against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground from 1.30 pm, on Wednesday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

BARBADOS PRIDE 253/9 (50 overs) (Justin Greaves 62, Jonathan Carter 56, Roston Chase 56; Kieron Pollard 5/16, Akeal Hosein 2/44) vs TT RED FORCE 256/7 (49.1 overs) (Jason Mohammed 122, Evin Lewis 61; R Chase 3/21, Dominic Drakes 2/47) RED FORCE won by three wickets