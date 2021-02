Mason Hall man stabbed

An unnamed man from Mason Hall was stabbed in the area on Thursday.

The man from Spence Trace is reported to have been standing on the Northside Road near Edwards Supermarket when he got into an argument with a man and a woman that he knew.

Reports said the two left then returned a short while later and stabbed the man several times.

The victim was taken to Scarborough General Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.