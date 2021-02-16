JSC meets on covid19 education

THE Social Services and Public Administration joint select committee (JSC) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday at 10.15 am to discuss the effects of the hybrid learning system on student performance in government and government-assisted schools during the revised covid19 restrictions.

One of the recently revised public health regulations allows educational institutions to provide a mix of electronic and in person-learning to students as deemed appropriate.

This committee is chaired by Independent Senator Paul Richards. Other members are Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Avinash Singh, Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde, Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh and Opposition Senator David Nakhid.

At 10.15 am, the Land and Physical Infrastructure JSC will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). This JSC is chaired by Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal

The Cannabis Control Bill 2020 JSC, which is chaired by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, met in camera on Tuesday from 11 am.

The House of Representatives will sit on Friday from 1.30 pm to debate the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This bill was laid in the House in Al-Rawi's name on February 12.

Its objective is to amemnd the THA Act "to make provisions for circumstances where after an election no assembly is constituted and to increase the number of assemblymen who can be elected."

There are no scheduled sittings of the Senate this week.

