It is not business as usual

THE EDITOR: Today in TT most people live in fear. Not a day passes without some kind of banditry, hold-up, home invasion, kidnapping, rape or murder. We live like caged animals in burglar-proofed house, CCTV cameras, alarms, electronic vigilance systems, and guard dogs. Can all those things deter masked gunmen who are ready to kill innocent people for what they own?

Old and elderly people are common targets and so too are business people and women. To understand how a "customer" will order and eat two doubles from a vendor then rob and kill him is mind-boggling.

When was the last time the Government initiated some kind of strategy to deal with criminals? Ministers know they are safe with attendant police at their beck and call. What about the masses?

Don't they realise that crime is a deterrent to people investing in the business community? Can't they understand that the people with money generated from their businesses will close up shop and fly away to be safe? After all, you have to be alive to enjoy that money. What does that do to the economy?

Enough talk has gone around about holistic methods to deal with crime. There are, simply put, too many "good boys" running around with toys in their hands.

As a victim of crime, I hope the recent awakening does not fade away and the powers that be do something to save us all.

L DASS

via e-mail