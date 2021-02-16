Falling Red House gate injures policeman

In this file photo a man stops to admire the Red House. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A police officer assigned to the Red House escaped with minor injuries after a gate there collapsed on him on Sunday. A colleague who was standing nearby escaped without injury.

The Parliament’s corporate communications department said in a statement, the unnamed officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening. A video recording of the incident was shared on social media.

"We are aware of the incident and of the footage being circulated,” the department said.

“The injured officer has been hospitalised, but we are advised that he has suffered no life-threatening injuries and is recovering. While we are concerned that this incident has occurred, we are thankful that, mercifully, the officers involved were not seriously injured."

The Parliament added: "These officers provide yeoman service and are members of the Parliament staff family. We will ensure that sufficient arrangements are made to ensure the well being and comfort of the injured officer as he rests and recovers."

The video shows the officer being pulled from underneath the steel gate by two others and a passing cyclist.

The Red House was restored and reopened in January last year at a cost of $441 million.

The building was under restoration for over a decade. At the time it was reopened, the Prime Minister said it cost $600 million less than the Opposition had proposed.

On January 28 last year, four days after it was reopened, rain fell – exposing a leaky roof in the building, located on Abercromby Street.

Work on the building was managed by Udecott. In a document detailing expenditure for the renovations, the roof and other related carpentry work cost $20.1 million.

Apart from the rotunda, a minor leak was also found in the Senate chamber while water blew under the door in the House chamber.