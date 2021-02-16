Court hearings clarity, please

THE EDITOR: It is indeed progress that our legal fraternity has progressed to the realm of virtual court hearings. However, there seems to be some cloudy areas.

Are witnesses being called and questioned in this system? How are their statements and questioning being handled? Are they being accommodated at police stations in their areas? How about a room being set up for that purpose? That way the lawyers on the other side of the screen can be assured that there is no pressure being exerted on the witness, and that there are no notes being used. Same for ID parades.

Assurances of protection for witnesses and accused have to be paramount if justice is to be served. Can we get a progress report on accommodations for hearings at the prisons?

Has there been some clarity on this topic? Maybe I missed it.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph