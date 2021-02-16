Claxton Bay boy, 16, released from custody after fatal shooting

Homicide investigators have released the 16-year-old boy who was taken into custody after the recent shooting death of his 16-year-old relative Tamika Griffith.

Police released the Claxton Bay boy on Friday, without charge, pending further investigations.

Griffith, a form four student of the Princes Town West Secondary School, was shot in the head on February 9 at an apartment at Sookoo Trace in Claxton Bay, where she was staying with relatives. She lived at Corial Road, Iere Village in Princes Town.

From what police were told, Griffith and the boy were playing with a loaded gun which went off. St Margaret’s police, among them Insp Ramlogan, Cpl Flaverney, PCs Ragbir, Loutan, Mahadeo, and WPC Williams, went to the house, where they found her with a gunshot wound to the face in the living room. Police found a spent shell nearby but did not find the gun.

Griffith was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she later died.

Police were told a man had given the boy the illegal gun for safekeeping. Up to Tuesday, Southern Division police were searching for the owner.

The Ministry of Education sent condolences to Griffith’s family and friends.

A statement on Friday from the ministry said officers from the Student Support Services Division did a debriefing session virtually with fellow students and Griffith's parents.

Ministry officials asked her form teacher and the dean to follow up on students who might need further intervention.

The ministry reiterated the need for parents to supervise and discuss safety practices with their children.

Relatives declined to speak with the media.