Classic Vintage in Dey Tale

Mighty Chalkdust performs Learn from Arithmetic during Classic Vintage in Dey Tale at the Movie Towne, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

DARRYL “Farmer Nappy” Henry’s 2021 hit Backyard Jam says the spirit is Carnival and it seems there is little the covid19 pandemic can do to keep that Carnival spirit down.

This was especially evident at MovieTowne’s collaboration with Errol Peru’s Classic Vintage in Dey Tale. It was part of MovieTowne’s four-night Carnival City, which began on Monday.

The multiplex at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, was transformed into a concert space on Wednesday night as Valentino, Funny, Mighty Trini, Rio, Gypsy and Chalkdust dived into their various songbooks, and in the case of Kernal Roberts, the songbook of his father, Lord Kitchener.

In adherence with the covid19 public health regulations, everyone entering the multiplex sanitised, had their temperatures taken and wore a mask.

As people entered MovieTowne they were greeted with traditional Carnival characters such as blue devils, baby dolls, moko jumbies, gorillas and jab jabs.

The show began promptly at 7.30 pm with Justice Malcolm “The chairman” Holdip hosting.

Valentino got things started with Kaiso in Trouble; Birds that Fly High and the ever-popular Life is a Stage.

One person was heard saying as Valentino started singing Birds that Fly High, “I like that song, boy.”

The small but appreciative audience warmly applauded him after his set, to which Valentino replied, “Thank you very much. I really appreciate that.”

The small, cosy setting of Cinema 1 allowed for an intimate, friendly discussion between performer and audience. Some of the entertainers gave some history about their songs before they sang.

Funny gave some of the background behind A True Sense of the Word, Time Really Flies and Dey Shaking It.

The Mighty Trini told the story behind his 1988 classic Curry Tabanca, telling the audience that it was a true story and that he had missed the woman’s curry. He also sang Sailing and Who is Who.

The show progressed smoothly with Rio, Gypsy and Chalkdust each singing three to four of their hits.

The audience – some dancing in their seats or waving their hands – listened to Gypsy’s Pick Yourself Up, Western Rodeo and For Cane. He sang, given the pandemic, one might have to go “for cane virtually.”

During Rio’s set he amended a verse in his popular Back To Basic to say, “Like technology was not designed for TT” and one might have to go back to basic in TT and use typewriters.

Chalkdust told the audience he was currently working on a book called Calypsonians Backstage. He sang I In Town Too Long, Learn From Arithmetic and Ash Wednesday Jail, a song he said was done to show people he “could do those kinds of songs too" but did not like doing them.

Roberts echoed what a lot of people might be feeling when he said it had been a long time since he had performed before an audience and it felt good. He gradually moved the audience into a party mood as he sang Love in the Cemetery and Bees Melody. When he sang the classic Sugar Bum Bum, he truly had the audience wining in their seats.

The show ended at 10.15 pm.