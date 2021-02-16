Carapichaima man ordered to stay away from girl, 16

A 32-year-old man was ordered to have no contact with a 16-year-old girl after appearing before a Couva Magistrate on Monday.

The accused, who resides in Bank Village, Carapichaima, appeared before the court charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child.

The order was made by Magistrate Christine Charles as part of his bail conditions which was set at $125,000.

The man will reappear before the court on July 9.

He was arrested by WPC Hospedales, of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on February 11 in connection with a report made to police by a girl that a man took her to a house in Central Trinidad where he allegedly sexually penetrated her.

Investigations, supervised by W/Insp Haynes, led to the charge being laid against the suspect.