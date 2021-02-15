World Day of Social Justice

The Covid-19 Global Pandemic has highlighted the fact that there is great inequality in the world.

Many people lost their jobs and homes owing to economic issues, while the wealthiest sectors of society increased their wealth. There are parents currently trying to figure out how their children will continue learning because they don’t have access to digital devices or the internet. While institutions like banks report millions of dollar in PROFIT for the first three months of 2021.

Rates of domestic and child abuse seem to be increasing. Crime statistics seem to be going in the wrong direction. And the gruesome killing of our women continue. We are painfully aware that we are NOT all equals. We do not all experience the privileges that others do. Currently, social justice does not exist in the world.

WHAT IS SOCIAL JUSTICE?

Social justice is the view that everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities. According to Kent State University, there are five main principles of social justice:

1. Access – "Access to resources is a fundamental principle of social justice. Unfortunately, in many areas of society, communities have had different levels of access based on factors such as socioeconomic status, education, employment and environment.

"Education, for example, is associated with better opportunities for employment, higher-paying jobs and economic advancement. It follows, then, that when quality, equitable education is not available, that lack feeds the cycle of unemployment, low-wage occupations and poverty, limiting access for future generations. By levelling the playing field, we expand underserved communities’ access to resources affecting health, education and the community.

"In broad public policy terms, that could mean offering free public education for everyone, thereby eliminating the financial barriers created by economic disparities in the educational system. We could implement more equitable funding distribution for essential resources, improving the quality of education for students in disadvantaged communities."

2. Equity – “It’s easy to confuse the terms ‘equity’ and ‘equality,’ but those things which are equitable are not always equal. The effort and resources required for two different people to achieve a common goal can vary widely.

"For example, in order to complete a college degree, some students may need more support and educational resources than their peers do. To achieve social justice and ensure equal opportunities for success, it is important to provide equitable resources that focus on the specific needs of communities and the individuals within them.

"Advocating for justice could mean promoting policies that address systemic barriers. Implementing policies for inclusive education and adding more educators for students, based on their needs, would be important first steps.”

3. Diversity – "Public administrators will be better equipped to craft policies that address everyone’s needs when they acknowledge the differences that exist between individuals and groups.

"To be effective, policy-makers must recognise and accept all factors that create barriers, then work on ways to overcome them. By understanding diversity and embracing cultural differences, we expand opportunities and access.

"We can improve access to healthcare by increasing diversity among administrators and requiring written resources in multiple languages. We can reduce employment discrimination by implementing policies that bar it when it’s based on race, gender, gender identity, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, age, physical ability and a host of other human traits.”

4. Participation – “Social justice requires that individuals have the opportunity and platform to participate in making the policies that affect their well-being. Even well-meaning public administrators can create exclusionary policies when they fail to bring diverse voices to the table.

"Policies are often created by a select group of people in powerful government positions. Public administrators can prevent this by carefully considering who will be part of the decision-making process, purposely inviting advocates for groups not adequately represented, and encouraging them to apply for long-term and permanent positions.”

5. Human Rights – “Perhaps the most important principle in this discussion, human rights are inherent to all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status. Human rights and social justice are inevitably intertwined, and it's impossible to have one without the other. In this country, these rights are manifest in laws that grant freedom of speech, voting rights, criminal justice protections, and other basic rights.”

WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

On November 26, 2007, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared that, starting from the sixty-third session of the assembly, February 20 would be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. The theme for 2021 is, “A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy”

According to the UN, “This year's commemoration supports efforts by the international community to search for solutions to achieve sustainable development, poverty eradication, the promotion of full employment and decent work, universal social protection, gender equality and access to social well-being and justice for all.

"Consequently, it aims at fostering dialogue with member States and relevant UN institutions and other stakeholders on actions needed to overcome the digital divide, provide decent work opportunities, and protect labour and human rights in the modern era of digital technologies.”

SOCIAL JUSTICE IN TT

We must ask ourselves whether the citizens of TT really enjoy the “privilege” of social justice. When you look at your leaders, your neighbours, your co-workers, your friends, do you honestly feel like the opportunities they have are equitable to yours? When we read articles about both men and women being killed, do we sleep comfortably knowing that the judicial system will allow the families the kind of closure that is befitting? When we look at minorities in our communities, do we know within our heart that their rights are protected the same way your rights are protected?

If we are honest, we would admit that we have a long way to go in Trinidad and Tobago. I ask you today to critically analyse your everyday actions, and make the necessary shifts to increase the level of social justice within your small circle, which would replicate to your family, your village your island and therefore your country. Each of us has a critical part to play – lets do it!

