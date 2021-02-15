Venezuelan man held for robbing ex-girlfriend

A Venezuelan man is in police custody after he allegedly robbed his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the victim was at her Chaguanas home around 4.30pm on Sunday when the suspect allegedly broke into her home.

The victim said the suspect assalted her, took the keys to her vehicle as well as $100, and left. The victim noticed her vehicle was missing and reported the matter to Chaguanas police station.

Upon receiving the report, officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Central Division Task Force

conducted inquiries and recovered the vehicle. PC Gooding arrested the suspect.

Inquiries are ongoing.