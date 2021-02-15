UWI task force: Vaccines begin new phase in covid19 battle

The confirmation of the arrival of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in Barbados in early February marks the beginning of a new phase in the fight against covid19.

Prof Clive Landis, an immunologist and chair of the UWI covid19 task force, said in a press release on Monday that it is a new opportunity to save lives.

Landis said: “This is an exciting time in the pandemic in which we have the opportunity to save lives and curb the spread." He urged everyone who is eligible according to their risk category by age or profession to take the vaccine.

Earlier this month Barbados received a donation of 100,000 doses of vaccine from India and has subsequently shared the doses with TT, Guyana, Dominica, Grenada and St Lucia, among other Caribbean territories.

Addressing concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccines, Landis said: “Even for those persons who may still contract the virus, vaccination prevents all severe disease and hospitalisations."

He said the AstraZeneca vaccine has shown 76 per cent efficacy after one shot and 82 per cent efficacy after the booster shot in the latest phase three clinical trial involving more than 35,000 people in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

He also said the European Medicines Agency has given full regulatory approval for people over 18 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has likewise endorsed the AstraZeneca vaccine for the same age group and against all strains of the virus.

Last week, WHO vaccine experts announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be used for people over 65, and also in settings where variants of the virus are circulating.

It has already been administered to over ten million people in the UK without serious side effects, and has an excellent safety profile.