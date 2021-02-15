(Updated) Man, woman killed in Claxton Bay accident

- Lincoln Holder

Pinned behind his steering wheel after an accident in Claxton Bay on Sunday night, a dying 25-year-old man called out to his mother and gave an eyewitness her cell number before he lost consciousness.

Electrician Kyle Sargeant, 25, and a woman, Julia Osouna, of Calcutta No1 in Freeport, were killed in the same accident.

Sargeant was returning to his home at Salandra Drive in Roystonia, Couva, from a private job in Point Fortin.Osouna’s common-law husband, Anderson Mohammed, was injured and was hospitalised. Police said Mohammed was driving and Osouna was in the front seat of a Mitsubishi Lancer heading north up the Solomon Hochoy Highway at about 8 pm when Sargeant’s AD Wagon came into contact with the moving car.

The Lancer flipped several times, killing Osouna on impact.

Speaking at Sargeant's family’s home on Monday, his mother Heather, who turned 50 on Tuesday, said she got news of the accident after attending a thanksgiving for her birthday.

The mother of four said when the service at the Emmanuel Spiritual Baptist Church in Carapichaima ended, she got a call from an eyewitness to whom her son had given her cell number.

"I got the call around 8.30 pm and reached after 9 pm. By the time I got there, he was still pinned in the car. Before he lost consciousness, they (eyewitnesses) said, he kept asking for his mommy," Heather said.

"It took (fire officers) about an hour and a half to extract him. When they did, he had a weak pulse.

"I went to the San Fernando General Hospital. His uncle was there before me."

When she reached the hospital, she said, the look on the uncle’s face confirmed her worst fears.

The staff allowed her to go inside and view her son'sbody. Heather, a primary school teacher, said her first-born and only son looked as though he was sleeping.

She last saw him alive on Saturday night. He left home at about 6.30 am on Sunday while she was still asleep.

He worked at Ramlagan Colour Shop and recently opened his own business – Elite Power Solutions – at home.

She described him as a blessing, saying he never gave her any problems and was an ambitious person.

"His goal in life was to own his own electrical business, which he registered last month. He wanted to buy his own van, cash. He wanted to work hard and save his money, and that is what he was doing every day, Sunday to Sunday. Wherever he got contracts, he would go and work," Heather said.

About the accident, she said the family had heard different accounts.

"We heard he lost control of the car and slammed into a tree. We don’t know if someone gave him a bad drive or if a tyre blew out. No one knows the true story. It is the guy’s (survivor’s) word against Kyle.

"What we know is that Kyle is not here." Heather said.

She had a message to drivers: "If they are sleepy, pull aside. Be alert. Watch your speed. Those are the basics."

Police said Osouna and Mohammed previously lived at Tarouba Road in Marabella and recently relocated to Freeport. Newsday searched for relatives of Osouna at both Freeport and Marabella, but did not find any.

Sgt Modeste of Central Division is leading investigations.

In an unrelated accident, also on Sunday night, a man identified as Hilson Pierre was killed in Debe.

Police said the 41-year-old St Ann’s man was heading south on the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension at Gandhi Village. Police believe he lost control of his car, which crashed into concrete barriers near the roundabout. He died at the scene.

Southern Division police are continuing investigations.