UNC senator slams 'hypocritical' AG on bail for murder case

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial. - PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

THE exchange of barbs between Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial continued on Monday, with the latter accusing the Government of “shamelessly” attempting to pressure the judge expected to rule this week on the constitutionality of automatic bail for murder charges.

Last week, the two were involved in a tit-for-tat over a claim filed by an ex-murder accused who is asking for an opportunity for an accused, charged with murder, to be able to apply for bail. The AG has accused the UNC senator of being in conflict. She has accused him of being in contempt of court.

Lutchmedial is part of the team of attorneys representing Akili Charles who filed the constitutional claim.

On Monday, the UNC senator said it was “comical” that the AG wanted to lecture others on conflict of interests, ribbing him for the number of times he had to recuse himself from Cabinet discussions because of conflicts.

Lutchmedial said it was reckless of Al-Rawi to claim she wanted to secure bail for murderers. “It is an irresponsible and dangerous misrepresentation.

“Should we succeed in the argument that it is the Judiciary and not the Parliament that is responsible for denying bail, defendants will be entitled to make an application for bail, not get bail.

Obviously, no one who poses a threat to society should be granted bail and I support that. This includes repeat offenders, those who threaten witnesses or pose a flight risk,” she explained.

Lutchmedial accused the AG of selectively attacking her when one of the cases he mentioned in his release was argued by a PNM MP.

“How is it that the AG does not find his colleague in the Lower House to be conflicted but takes issue with me? This is hypocrisy of the highest order and the AG, in seeking to score cheap political points against me, is not only in contempt of the court but has tread dangerously close to defaming my character.”

She also pointed to statements made by the prime minister at a recent political meeting on the issue of bail for murder, saying it was a shameless attempt to pressure the judge hearing Charles’s case.

“Whilst I remain concerned that the independent Law Association has not seen it fit to comment on these remarks, I am equally committed to not being bullied into silence by these baseless and malicious attacks by the Attorney General,” she added.