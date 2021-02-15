Two stickers for vehicles

THE EDITOR: The Licencing Authority and the Ministry of Works and Transport are going to create a database of all taxis. In other words, there is no database of vehicles in TT.

All vehicles should have two stickers on the left side of the windscreen, each four inches square. One is an inspection sticker and the other an insurance sticker.

The front must have a serial number and the vehicle number, with the year as a background and the months on the sides. The back must have a serial number and the vehicle number, clearly visible to all occupants.

It would be the responsibility of the vehicle inspection station and the insurance company to input all data into the central system of the Licencing Authority. This is simple to implement in a short space of time.

Traffic wardens will then conduct vehicle inspections in car parks, on the roadside, etc to ensure compliance.

PHILIP YOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail