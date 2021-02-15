Tribe: 'We didn't call for Carnival Monday gathering'

Valmiki Maharaj creative director of the The Lost Tribe.

Tribe Carnival issued a statement on Monday saying that a voicenote in circulation about Carnival Monday plans that included using music trucks and people gathering was inaccurate and misplaced.

The Tribe Family of Bands said in a Facebook post that neither Tribe nor its affiliates planned or organised any gathering or rally.

It said its member band the Lost Tribe has always been clear about its advocacy surrounding human rights.

“Every Carnival Monday, since the start of the band, The Lost Tribe has asked its masqueraders to don a specific colour which represents a significant meaning,” it said.

It said the band’s call this year was for masqueraders to wear something orange as “they go about their day or in their own space...”

The statement said orange is the colour used in global campaigns for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

“Gathering in numbers is not a part of The Lost Tribe’s call, but donning a specific colour (orange) is.”

Tribe added that over the last few months, it had endorsed and continues to endorse the Government’s decisions to keeping TT healthy, safe and functional.

Carnival was cancelled because of the covid19 pandemic. Carnival Monday and Tuesday would have been February 15 and 16.