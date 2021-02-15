Tobago mother charged with child cruelty

A 36-year-old Tobago woman was granted $50,000 bail with a surety when she appeared virtually before a Scarborough Magistrate on Friday charged with cruelty to a child.

The accused, who resides in Carnbee, was granted bail by Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.

She was charged with one count of cruelty to a child on February 12 by WPC Lovelace, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), after an investigation into a report made to the police by a 14-year-old girl that she was physically abused by her mother.

According to the girl, she was injured during an incident at her home.

She also reported to the police that it was not the first time that she was subjected to physical abuse at the hands of the accused. Investigations led to the charge being laid against the girl’s mother.

The investigation was supervised by Acting W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Acting ASP Roberts and Sgt Miller.