State to pay retired doctor correct salary, benefits

A doctor who spent over 33 years in the public service will receive gratuity, pension and other remuneration owed to him after he was repeatedly bypassed for appointments in the health sector.

In a recent ruling, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell ordered the State to pay Dr Colin Furlonge his entitlement for being bypassed for acting appointments in the post of Chief Medical Officer and the non-payment of compensation equivalent to his counterparts' in the regional health authorities.

When Furlonge retired in December 2015, he had held the position of Medical Chief of Staff and acting CMO for more than three years. He filed a claim against the State in 2017, and the parties tried unsuccessfully to settle the matter. With no out-of-court resolution, a virtual trial was held in October last year.

In her ruling, the judge said there appeared to be little in dispute at the end of the trial, as the State admitted that certain sums remained due and payable to Furlonge.

However, the judge was left to determine if Furlonge was entitled to be paid the salaries, entitlements, allowances, and benefits for the post of acting CMO from February 2012-December 2015 and how his gratuity should have been calculated.

In his claim, he said he was bypassed for the CMO position. He also said as medical chief of staff appointed by the Service Commission, he was also entitled to parity payment with those in the RHAs.

In 2012, when then then CMO retired, Furlonge, though entitled to act, was bypassed in favour of two other doctors, although he was the most senior public officer at the ministry. He was then appointed to act as CMO intermittently until his retirement.

In her ruling, the judge said from 2012-2013, Furlonge had been bypassed for 534 days. The State, in evidence, claimed he was only owed $15,629.06 as the different in salary between medical chief of staff and acting CMO.

Donaldson-Honeywell accepted Furlonge’s claims and found he was entitled not only to a payment to cater for the difference in salaries between those in the regional health authorities, but also that he was entitled to act, but was bypassed as CMO from February 2012, and should have been paid accordingly.

She also held that Furlonge was entitled to the remuneration for CMO for the periods he did act, and to have his gratuity and pension recalculated.

Donaldson-Honeywell made several declarations for entitlement of payment and set out how the calculations are to be done to determine what he is owed.

A date iss to be fixed before the Registrar for the settlement of the accounts, which will then be sent to the comptroller of accounts for recalculation of his pension and gratuity. The calculation is also to be presented to the court.

In a separate action filed in 2003, then Justice Peter Jamadar held that Furlonge was a “victim of prejudicial treatment” after he was bypassed regularly.

Furlonge was represented by Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, Rishi Dass, Aadam Hosein and Anjali Maharaj. Tinuke Gibbons-Glenn and Diane Katwaroo represented the State.