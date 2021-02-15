Simmons hails 'unbelievable' West Indies victory

West Indies players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. - CWI

WEST Indies head coach Phil Simmons has described his team's thrilling 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka as "unbelievable."

The victory saw West Indies sweep the series 2-0 – a rare overseas success for the maroon. It was the regional team's first Test series win in their opponent's backyard in four years and only their second in the last nine years. The two opponents were Zimbabwe (1-0) in 2017 and Bangladesh (2-0) in 2012.

West Indies got past Afghanistan 1-0 in 2019, but the lone Test match was played at a neutral venue in India.

“It’s unbelievable...the joy is unbelievable," Simmons said on Sunday.

"To come and win back-to-back Test matches is something really great and I’m proud of the way the team played. Kraigg (Brathwaite) led by example with the way he batted and today he bowled well to get key wickets.”

West Indies started day four on 41/3 in the second innings, leading by 154 runs after scoring 409 in the first innings and bowling out the hosts for 296.

But on a turning, deteriorating pitch, West Indies were wrecked for 117 with Nkrumah Bonner's 38 the only score to note.

Needing to defend 231 for victory, Windies captain Brathwaite relied on off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican and himself to get the job done. Pacers Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph bowled just two overs each.

Cornwall followed his 5/74 in the first innings with 4/105 in the second to bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231. Warrican took 3/47 and Brathwaite had 3/25 with his off-breaks as the spinners took all ten wickets – the first time for West Indies in 65 years.

Cornwall had an exceptional bowling performance ending with match figures of 9/179 off 62 overs to be named man-of-the-match. He also held three sharp catches in the second innings – including the last wicket to seal the historic win.

Cornwall said, “It was a good performance. The whole team had a good energy from day one and the coaching staff backed us. Once the conditions gave a bit of spin, I enjoyed it. I always back myself, try to put the ball in the right areas. You just have to be patient, be consistent and build pressure. I've been doing a lot of work in the morning in slip fielding. When the ball comes to me, I wanted to catch it."

West Indies won the first Test by three wickets, chasing a huge 395-run target, on February 7 in Chattogram, when Kyle Mayers made 210 not out on debut to seal a memorable win. Bonner, was brilliant in his first and second Test matches and was named man-of-the-series. He had scores of 17 and 86 in Chattogram and 90 and 38 in Dhaka.

Simmons added, “Bonner was exceptional. He sat through a few tours and now he got his chance and I’m very happy for him. Cornwall was brilliant again and continues to bowl well and learn and improve his skills. To get nine wickets is truly remarkable.”

Brathwaite said, “It was a total team effort and a fantastic win. It feels great to win the series. We had plans and we came out on top. We are very thankful for the opportunity. I’m very proud of the team. This will mean a lot to everyone back home.”

Trinidadian wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva also had a fruitful series ending as the third best West Indies batsman. Da Silva made 174 runs at an average of 43.50. He dedicated his score of 92 in the first innings of the second Test to Andrea Bharatt and other women lost to violence.