Regular business day for PoS vendors

No costumes, no music trucks, no Carnival revellers: instead it was business as usual on what would have been Carnival Monday morning, Upper High Street, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

Usually on Carnival Monday and Tuesday many Charlotte Street vendors would lock up shop and either take to the roads or spend a quiet two days home.

However, as there is no mas, no revellers and no music trucks they are working as if it is business as usual.

Newsday spoke to vendors on Charlotte Street on what would have been Carnival Monday.

Nazrul Islam, who sells gold jewellery, said he always closes for Carnival.

"It is too much of a problem. I am not comfortable, so I close and go home. I don't want to open business, so I stay quiet,"

Islam said itwas busy for Valentine's Day, but on Monday there was a slow trickle of sales.

A sweets vendor said she also does not sell for Carnival, but resumes selling on Ash Wednesday. However, because there is no Carnival and no tourists, she does not have many customers.

"There is no one to buy sugar cake and tamarind balls. The borders are closed, so no one is coming to buy these things to take home. But God is good. I have food, and I don't want to sound like I am complaining."

Edmund Bonaparte is a retiree who sells vegetables in his spare time. During Carnival, he's usually on the road with All Stars' sailor band.

"There's no mas, so I am here. Next year, I don't know where I would be, but I won't be here."

The owner of a store that sells clothes and slippers said she usually opens at Carnival time. Typically there are masqueraders who need pins, slippers, stockings or a shirt.

This Monday, she said, was an ordinary work day.

Crystal Daniel, president of the Charlotte Street Vendors Association, said she is feeling the loss of extra money.

She has an undergarment store and usually when people have costume malfunctions, they go to her for something to help, so she gets increased business.

"It would affect us, especially who would sell around Carnival time. Everyone is feeling it, and we are losing the extra money," Daniel told Newsday.