Photos of the day: Feb 15
2 Hrs Ago
Cat in Bag Productions 2021 portrayal Rat Mas with Cecilia Salazar as Jean Miles (holding sign) taking part in the anti-gender based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Jeff K. Mayers
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
A little boy gets a ride on a cart filled with vegetables last Friday, Golden Grove Road, Arouca. - Angelo Marcelle
The urge to revel in the street was too much for this man in a gorilla costume and his friends on Monday, Eastern Main Road, Arouca. Carnival 2021 has been officially cancelled. - Angelo Marcelle
A man and woman dance on Henry Street, Port of Spain in partial Carnival costumes. - Angelo Marcelle
Kaylon John Mahabir 3, learns to fish at William's Bay, Chaguaramas on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle
Men fish at St Peter's Bay, Chaguaramas on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle
A little boy swims at Macqueripe Beach in Chaguaramas on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle
Ryan John of Maturita Arima cuts a fresh coconut for one of his customers along the Eastern Main Road, Maturita - ROGER JACOB
This Dame Lorraine character took part in the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
This moko jumbie took part in the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Two-year-old J'arah Manswell playing with her bike in the Queen's Park Savannah with her cousin and big sister. - Jeff Mayers
After taking part in the Women in Carnival Committee anti gender-based violence march in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain Adele Rose went for a brisk walk in her costume. - Jeff Mayers
Anastasia Ramjag wore a headpiece to the Women in Carnival Committee anti gender-based violence march in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers
Fashion designer Anya Ayoung-Chee took part in the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
This participant holds her poster during the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
This participant holds her poster during the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
Anthoy Chow Lin-On took part in the Women in Carnival anti gender-based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale
