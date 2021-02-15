Photos of the day: Feb 15

Cat in Bag Productions 2021 portrayal Rat Mas with Cecilia Salazar as Jean Miles (holding sign) taking part in the anti-gender based violence march around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Jeff K. Mayers

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.