Photos: Carnival (Tabanca) Monday

3canal J'Ouvert revellers are all fired up.
We love and miss Carnival too. That's why we took a dive into our archives and pulled together this album of Carnival Mondays past.

Mud mas at J'Ouvert Competition, South Quay, Port of Spain.

J'Ouvert Competition, South Quay, Port of Spain.

Fog Angels J'Ouvert revellers make their way through Crown Point, Tobago. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Jab Jab Crew in San Fernando for J'Ouvert morning 

The best of time for these revellers in Brazil J’Ouvert

J'Ouvert in San Fernando.

- MARVIN HAMILTON

Masqueraders from the band Kalicharan on High Street, San Fernando, on Monday afternoon.
24/02/2020 - MARVIN HAMILTON

Joseph Coombs portrays a topical subject at Couva J’ouvert.

A J'Ouvert reveller in Scarborough brings the heat. - COREY CONNELLY

Revellers from Couva J’ouvert Band of the Year, Honest Dollar by Anton and Lolita, strut their stuff on stage.

- JEFF K MAYERS

Vibez Jouvert -jab Jab 2020. Jouvert celebrations along Western Main Road, St James. dd:2020.02.24 - JEFF K MAYERS

