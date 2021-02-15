Paramin man seeks help to save left leg

In this file photo, Stephon Samuel fears that his left leg would have to be amputated. -

A 27-year-old Paramin man fears he may lose his left leg if the hospital cannot source the parts to do a total knee replacement.

Stephon Samuel says he also got conflicting reports about a tumour which now seems to be cancerous.

In October, Newsday reported that Samuel needed $250,000 to have a knee replacement surgery after removing what he was told was a giant cell tumour – a rare, aggressive, non-cancerous growth which usually develops near a joint at the end of the bone.

Samuel had surgery in April 2019 to remove the tumour and put in a cement graft. Soon after the surgery, Samuel was told he needed a full knee replacement as the graft had shifted. He was advised at the time that the procedure could not be done in TT due to unavailability of the knee replacement parts.

After receiving his diagnosis, Samuel sought advice from a private institution where he was told the procedure – a mega prosthesis with distal femoral replacement – could be done for an estimated $250,000.

After Newsday’s story, Samuel was scheduled for surgery on January 4, but when he arrived at the Port of Spain General Hospital he was told that the part was still not available and the surgery could not be done.

He said he was told by the doctor that he would write to the hospital and the Ministry of Health advising of the urgency of the situation to get the part.

“I find it strange that they don’t have the part and he is now going to write to get it,” said Samuel.

He said his knee was getting bigger and he had not been given any other treatment options.

On Wednesday, after his last visit to the hospital, Samuel was diagnosesd with osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer.

Samuel's mother Dianna Constantine-Hall said the hospital re-tested the same biopsy sample taken from his last surgery in 2019. She said the sample was sent to the US and returned with the cancer diagnosis.

“We want answers,” said Constantine-Hall. “What is really going on? This health system is in a mess.”

She said since 2019 they were told about the tumour and it was not cancerous.

Samuel said he was advised to begin chemotherapy at St James Cancer Centre to reduce the size of the tumour before they can revisit doing surgery to save his leg.

Dr Sergiy Adonin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said he is familiar with the case, and spoke briefly to Newsday by phone. Adonin said he had a brief meeting with Samuel a few months ago to discuss the case but is not his official doctor.

He said because of how long he has been waiting for the surgery, he is not sure if it will help.

“Now, we have to think about if the surgery can be done, or if the tumour is so deep that left leg would have to be amputated.

“He was not using his foot for about two years. He may not be able to move the joint because of muscle atrophy (the loss of muscle tissue),” the doctor said.

Samuel is asking for the Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.