NLCB's long losing streak

The National Lotteries Control Board office at Duke Street, in Port of Spain. -

MP Davendranath Tancoo, chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), delivered a well-deserved chiding to the executive of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) on Wednesday, describing the state gambling institution as a "runaway horse with no audit and accountability."

Policies governing its operations are incomplete, and the preparation of its financial statements are five years behind schedule. The board could not even respond to questions about whether the PAC’s recommendations in its 25th report had been implemented.

These lapses would be inexcusable in any business that reports to its stakeholders and governing board. They are absolutely scandalous in a state agency that earns $2.8 billion a year.

The Finance Ministry has thrown its hands up in the air, and now repeatedly writes to the officials of the NLCB to ask them to do their duty.

Mr Tancoo did not excuse the Finance Ministry's failings either, accusing its technocrats of disrespecting the PAC through its running failure to respond to the committee's questions about the NLCB.

With no new information forthcoming, the sitting was adjourned after 35 minutes.

The NLCB's lead finance consultant, Wendy Dwarika, acknowledged that there were staffing issues affecting the efficiencies of its financial reporting process.

"We do, at times, have a challenge with the correct staff and people with the required skills to do the job," Ms Dwarika said.

That sounds an awful lot like a professional blaming the quality of their tools.

And it's not as if the company can't afford better resources and systems. The profit margin on the company's revenue for 2019 was $236 million.

The failures of the NLCB as an institution aren't new.

In August 2018, it had to refund $1 million in lottery tax that it had deducted before the act governing it had been proclaimed. Then the tax, which was supposed to be deducted automatically as part of the gambling process, wasn't – and millions went uncollected.

For all its profitability, the NLCB is a minority player in a gambling sector estimated to earn revenue of $23 billion, most of it going to casinos and illegal whe whe operators.

All of the NLCB's surplus is remitted to government, with seven per cent going to the Sport and Culture Fund.

In these failures of reporting, there is also cause for concern about the quality of its procurement processes, which may offer opportunities for the kind of inappropriate spending that regular and thorough financial auditing would reveal.

If the NLCB can't report on its own finances properly for more than five years, how will it ever create strategies to win more of the gambling business that thrives outside its scope?

In gambling, the house always wins. But those winnings shouldn't fund disorder and inefficiency.