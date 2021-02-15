Morris, Farinha cop NAAA test 100m titles

Joshua Maxwell of Fyzabad Athletic Stars takes first place in the Boys U-20 400m finals on Sunday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

JENEIL Morris and Jonathan Farinha copped the women's and men's 100-metre titles, respectively, at the NAAA Series Two Test event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

After the field athletes were in action on Saturday, many of the local track athletes, who have been lacking competition during the covid19 pandemic, got taste of competitive action.

Covid19 protocols were followed as all athletes had to sanitise before going on the track and the starting blocks were also sanitised during the event.

Morris of Memphis Pioneers captured the women's 100m final in 12.43 seconds, followed by Danae David of Pt Fortin New Jets in 12.45 and Chelsea Bartholomew of Phoenix Athletics in 13.39.

The men's 100m final was contested over two heats. Farinha of Abilene Wildcats clocked 10.53 seconds in heat two which was fast enough to earn him gold. His clubmate Dominic Cole won heat one in 10.86 to grab silver and Khaliyq Abdullah of Simplex was second in heat two in 10.90 for third overall.

Next weekend, series three and four will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

OTHER RESULTS (All finals)

Girls Under-17 100m

1 Kaziah Peters (Simplex) - 12.54; 2 Janika Jordan (Cougars) - 12.69; 3 Diamond Paul (Pt Fortin New Jets) - 12.89

Boys Under-17 100m

1 Khadeem Ryan (Cougars) - 11.18; Jordan Noel (Cougars) - 11.24; 3 Enoch Joseph (Mounting Eagles) - 11.25

Girls Under-20 100m

1 Leah Bertrand (Simplex) - 11.87; 2 Kyah La Fortune (Simplex) - 12.34; 3 Ashawntae James (RSS Phoenix) - 12.59

Boys Under-20 100m

1 Devin Augustine (Pt Fortin New Jets) - 10.86; 2 Kengell Christopher (UTT) - 10.93; 3 Josiah Peters (Phoenix Athletics) - 11.22

Girls Under-17 400m

1 Khadija Lee (Genesis) - 1:04.15; 2 Kadija Pickering (Abilene Wildcats) - 1:04.17; 3 Shanille Green (Tobago Falcons) - 1:04.78

Boys Under-17 400m

1 Nakeil Denoon (Cougars) - 51.49; 2 Kaiyin Morris (Cougars) - 52.24; 3 Daeshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats) - 52.88

Girls Under-20 400m

1 Shernicah Sergeant (RSS Phoenix) - 57.64; 2 Natasha Fox (Pt Fortin New Jets) - 58.79; 3 Caliyah Wallace (Cougars) - 59.68

Women 400m

1 Kervelle Baird (Concorde) - 1:01.35; 2 Olufemi Banswell (Concorde) - 1:06.06

Boys Under-20 400m

1 Joshua Mascall (FAS) - 48.98; 2 Shakeem McKay (Abilene Wildcats) - 49.42; 3 Joshua Williams (Concorde) -50.68

Men 400m

1 Kirdell McIntosh (Unattached) - 48.80; 2 Genesis Joseph (Health Olympians) - 49.31; 3 Elijah Joseph (Mounting Eagles) - 49.94