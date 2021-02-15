Jereem, Lendore medal at Indoor Grand Prix

Jereem Richards -

JEREEM Richards made a strong start on his return to competition by winning the men's 300-metre event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in New York, on Saturday.

Richards, who is preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, won the event in 32.71 seconds. He finished ahead of Jamaican Christopher Taylor who was second in 32.80 and American Kahmari Montgomery who clocked 32.96.

Deon Lendore also represented TT at the meet grabbing silver in the men's 200m event in 20.92. American Noah Lyles took gold in 20.80 and his countryman Jaron Flourney earned bronze in 21.26.