Investigation into deaths of suspects: Young summons cops

National Security Minister Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at a meeting of the Parliament's Standing Finance Committee in 2019. - PHOTO COURTESY THE OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

MINISTER of National Security Stuart Young on Monday said he had earlier called in police top brass including Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to ask about the deaths, while in police custody, of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon. The two were suspects in the kidnapping and murder of law clerk Andrea Bharatt, 23.

At a briefing at his ministry in Port of Spain, Young said the suspects’ deaths were being investigated by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which has already received some details, and the police.

He began by recalling the disappearance of Bharatt after entering a bogus taxi in Arima, only for her decomposing body to be found days later in the Heights of Aripo on February 4. The discovery sparked days of candlelight vigils and protests nationwide.

"At the time we were all hoping, myself very much included, and praying for the safe return of young Miss Bharatt. Unfortunately, a few days later we all had to deal with the unfortunate and traumatic news that that was not to be and that Miss Bharatt's disappearance would turn out into the finding of her body in what then became a known murder."

Since then, he said, Morris and Balcon died in police custody.

"As I have always said, as Minister of National Security it is my position that no one is above the law. No one. There should never be any cover-up, and everyone is subject to the parameters of the law." Young said the Government's position was to support the police service once it operates within the confines of the law.

"Yesterday we awakened to see one of our daily newspapers publish a most disturbing report of what is alleged to have taken place with respect to one of these individuals, Mr Morris. Over the weekend, we also saw surfacing on social media what appears to be an autopsy report with respect to Mr Morris."

Saying the newspaper report alleged the existence of a video recording of what happened while Morris was being arrested at his home, Young said if such a video exists he would expect whoever has it to take it to the relevant authorities for a proper investigation.

"I have today had a meeting with the Commissioner of Police (Griffith) and the three acting deputy commissioners (Mc Donald Jacob, Beverly Lewis and Joanne Archie.)"

He had asked them for an account of the allegations in the public domain regarding Morris and Balcon.

"As a Government, and in particular as Minister of National Security, I will never encourage or condone any lawlessness."

Young recalled his earlier meeting with the police service leadership.

"I was informed firstly that there is an active ongoing investigation by the Police Complaints Authority."

He also detailed the steps taken by the police service to investigate.

"The Professional Standards Bureau in the police service is an active participant in the investigation. They have also appointed investigators from the two divisions where these gentlemen were – the Northern Division and the North-Eastern Division. I was also informed that officers from Homicide have also been appointed to be part of the police investigation body.

"I was told that to date as at this morning, ten-12 reports generated by the police coming out of these investigations have been sent to the PCA."

He said the PCA will get all reports compiled by the police.

"I was told police officers also sustained injuries in the circumstances surrounding it."

Young said he has not got any report yet on the matter.

"I was told that SORT, the IATF and Guard and Emergency Branch are going to be some of the next units to be provided with body cameras by the Commissioner of Police and administrative arm of the police service." Young said PCA director David West confirmed to him that the authority was actively investigating these matters.

He said the PCA Act authorises the authority, as an independent body, to investigate criminal acts involving the police, police corruption and serious police misconduct.

Young read at length from the act to detail the wide-ranging role and powers of the PCA including establishing a commission of inquiry and the power to send evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"I, like everyone else, await the outcome of these investigations."

He denied Opposition claims that no helicopter was available to search for Bharatt, but also said it is of limited use in a forested area. Young said upon news of her kidnapping, all available resources were deployed to help in the search.

Asked about the Law Association's call for foreign police to probe the suspects’ deaths, Young said the PCA is justifiably the body to do the investigation, and it has the ability to second others although he didn't see the need for it yet. He said body camera allocations were fully within the CoP's remit.