Great care at clinic

THE EDITOR: For several years I have been an outpatient of the Port of Spain General Hospital Clinic. In most instances I leave feeling frustrated, since my issue will be casually reviewed and another appointment given.

I had January appointment and met with a new doctor, Dr Sookai. He reviewed my file and immediately admitted me to Ward 16 for surgery, which was done two days later. During my stay the nurses were professional and very caring. Sookai and his team visited me regularly until they felt I was well enough to be discharged.

With so much negative publicity about the healthcare system, I felt it was important to advise the public that many patients have positive experiences as well.

I publicly thank Dr Sookai and his team as well as the nurses on Ward 16 for a job well done. God bless you all.

JUDITH PHILLIPS

via e-mail