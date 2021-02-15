Freeport woman killed in accident

An accident on Sunday night in Claxton Bay left a 30-year-old woman dead and a man hospitalised.

Julia Osouna, who lived at Calcutta No1, Freeport, died at the Claxton Bay flyover.

Police said she was in the front seat of a Mitsubishi Lancer heading north up the Solomon Hochoy Highway at about 8 pm, when an AD Wagon came into contact with the moving car.

On impact, the Lancer flipped several times. Osouna and the male driver were injured. She died at the scene.

The wagon driver, 25, was injured and was taken to hospital.

Couva police are continuing investigations.