Doctors: No vaccines for pregnant women, children, diabetics

Pregnant and breastfeeding women will not be receiving the covid19 vaccine when it is rolled out over the next few weeks, said director for the Directorate of Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health's virtual covid19 briefing on Monday, Sirjusingh announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) had not approved the vaccine to be given to pregnant women.

He said while there was no information to suggest the babies of covid19-positive women were at risk of contracting the disease, pregnant women were not included in experimental trials for any of the vaccines, out of caution.

Sirjusingh suggested that pregnant women continue to observe public health measures to avoid being infected or spreading the infection.

"These women can't stay at home. They need to interact with the public health system."

He advised: "Your mask must be well-fitting. Sanitise often, walk with your own alcohol-based sanitiser. Find a safe space away from others if you need to remove your mask while at the clinic.

"If you are unwell and you are pregnant, if you have a cough or fever or have difficulty breathing, call your nearest healthcare provider or an ambulance at 811. Avoid public transportation."

He said while the information was developing, the Ministry of Health would use data from its own analyses and consider the suggestions of international bodies before deciding whether or not pregnant women would be included in the vaccination drive.

Acting Medical Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) Dr Joanne Paul said vaccines have only been approved for people 18 and older.

She said as trials for children between the ages of six and 17 are now under way, children would not be vaccinated either.

She also encouraged parents and children to follow public health protocols.