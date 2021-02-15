Carenage man charged for sexually assaulting girls, eight, nine

File photo

A Carenage man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday to face charges of sexually assaulting two girls aged eight and nine.

A police media release on Monday said the man 18, was arrested by investigators from the Western Division Child Protection Unit last Wednesday.

It said the offences happened between December 31, 2020 and February 6.

The man was charged by PC Burton with two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of two children and one count of sexual penetration of a child.

The investigation was led by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Aroon and Sgt James.