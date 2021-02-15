Attorney for dead suspect's family welcomes call for foreign police

Andrew "Solo" Morris

The attorney for the relatives of Andrew "Solo" Morris, who died in police custody, has welcomed calls from the Law Association to bring in foreign police to assist in the probe into his death.

Morris, 35, was held for the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt after she disappeared on January 29.

Police sources told Newsday he was beaten by police, but an official statement denied this claim.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Nestor Alloy-Dinnoo said it was too soon to say whether Morris' family would be suing the State, as it was a difficult time for them.

Referring to a police media release on Monday, Alloy-Dinnoo said, "I'm questioning why the police would investigate themselves, based on the media release I saw earlier today. But I am all for foreign investigators being brought in to aid in the probe."He said it was "a good idea and I like the fact that the nation is getting the truth at the end of it all."

Another man, Joel Belcon, aka Devon Charles, who was held for Bharatt's kidnapping. also died in police custody.

Last Tuesday the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) announced it had launched investigations into the deaths of Belcon and Morris.