4 new covid19 cases, no deaths reported

Four people have tested positive for covid19 from samples taken between February 12 and 14.

No new deaths have been reported, so the death toll remains at 138.

The Health Ministry’s daily update on Monday said there are 157 active cases, one less than on Sunday.

Since March 2020, there have been 7,646 cases, and 7,351 people have recovered.

There are 23 people in hospital, one less than Sunday’s figure. Of these, 18 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three people in the intensive care unit. Five people are in the Caura Hospital.

There is one patient at the UWI Debe step-down facility and there have been four recovered community cases. One person was discharged from a public health facility.

There are 129 people in home self-isolation and 366 patients in state quarantine facilities. On Sunday, there were 134 and 380 patients in these locations respectively.

The update said a total of 92,251 people have been tested to date, 43,623 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Sunday was 89,400.