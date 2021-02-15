39 pregnant women had covid19 but mothers, babies survived

Photo source: pixabay

Thirty-nine women in Trinidad contracted covid19 at different stages of pregnancy, director of the Directorate for Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh told the Ministry of Health's virtual covid19 media briefing on Monday.

"Some of these women became very ill and required high dependency unit care and intensive care unit care. However, all mothers and their delivered infants have been successfully managed to date.

"No newborn baby has been affected or has been hospitalised as a result."He said there have been no pregnant women with covid19 in Tobago to date.

While pregnant women were at a slightly higher risk if they were infected, he said none of the babies were born with foetal defects and there was no transmission to unborn babies, or after birth via breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding is encouraged in mothers with covid19 once they are well enough to do so. Breast milk has antibodies which passes on some immunity to the nursing baby against covid19."

He also cautioned that women who were overweight or had pre-existing medical conditions like hypertension, asthma or high-blood sugar could be at greater risk of contracting the virus.

Even in the midst of the covid19 pandemic, TT has continued to achieve its sustainable development goals for maternal and infant mortality rates, Sirjusingh said. .

He also reported that for the third consecutive year, TT achieved objectives for maternal and neonatal mortality. He commended healthcare workers and support staff for their work in improving the quality of maternal care.