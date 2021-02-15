26 cases of covid19-related illness MIS-C in children, but no deaths

Dr Joanne Paul

There have been 26 recorded cases of Multi-systemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) locally, but no deaths, as officials from the Ministry of Health continue to closely monitor and treat with such infections, said Dr Joanne Paul, acting Medical Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Paul was speaking at the Ministry of Health's virtual covid19 media conference on Monday.

MIS-C is a condition in which organs such as the eyes, heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and eyes can become inflamed.

Researchers suspect that MIS-C is caused by the same virus that causes the coronavirus.

Paul said on Sunday, Barbados reported its first MIS-C related death and stressed the importance of children obeying the public health guidelines to avoid infection.

"What it means, though, is that we're not going to be complacent." she pointed out that under TT's vaccination policy, "Our children are not going to have the vaccine and they are still at risk of having mild infection or having more serious infections like MIS-C."

But, she said, "We have had our protocols since last year. All of the emergency rooms have strict protocols and as soon as children come in, we jump on them in terms of starting them on medication."

She said there have also been reports of MIS-C in Barbados, Jamaica and the Bahamas since the beginning of the pandemic.

Paul also warned that as children will not be eligible for the covid19 vaccine, they can spread the virus to elderly relatives and other vulnerable groups.