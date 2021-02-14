West Indies clinch thriller by 17 runs to win series

West Indies players mob spinner Rahkeem Cornwall after taking a wicket against Bangladesh on day four of the second Test in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY CWI

West Indies spun their way to a dramatic 17-run victory against Bangladesh on Sunday in the second Test in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The win wrapped up the series 2-0 -- the first overseas victory for the regional team in four years.

West Indies were indebted to their spinners after the batsmen let Bangladesh back into the match with a second innings collapse.

The visitors had started day four on 41 for three, leading by 154 runs after scoring 409 in the first innings and bowling out the hosts for 296.

But on a turning, deteriorating pitch, West Indies were wrecked for 117 with Nkrumah Bonner's 38 the only score to note.

Needing to defend 231 for victory, Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite relied on off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican and himself to get the job done. Pacers Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph bowled just two overs each.

The giant Cornwall, extracting turn and bounce, continued to wreak havoc, and snapped up four for 105 to finish with nine in the match. Brathwaite's part-time off-spin was good for three for 27, none more crucial than the scalp of opener Tamim Iqbal (50 off 46 balls). Warrican took three for 47 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 213.