UNC mourns sudden death of Debe councillor

UNC Debe West councillor Purushottam Singh - Photo courtesy UNC Facebook page

THE United National Congress (UNC) on Sunday mourned the passing of Purushottam Singh, the party's councillor for Debe West, on the Penal Debe Regional Corporation.

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement on social media said she was saddened to learn of Singh's passing.

"We have lost a truly kind and committed soul," she said.

"Purushottam was more than just a councillor in our party but he was a stalwart for many years who believed in a better TT as he dedicated his life to pushing others forward through culture, giving them a voice and later in the political arena through his dynamic representation."

Persad-Bissessar said many would remember Singh from his days on popular tv show Mastana Bahar, among his many roles to develop local culture.

Nicholas Kanhai, councillor for Barrackpore West, said he had a healthy working relationship with Singh, as their districts bordered each other.

Kanhai said, "'Puru' as he was fondly called was a jack of many trades and amidst it all he was kind, caring and compassionate.

He said he and Singh had last Wednesday participated in a candlelight vigil advocating for women's safety and justice following kidnap and murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.