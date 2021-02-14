Unbeaten Red Force tackle Barbados in Super50

Red Force batsman Lendl Simmons strokes a boundary against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY CWI MEDIA/PHILIP SPOONER -

A surging Red Force will seek a third win on the trot against a struggling Barbados Pride outfit in the CG Insurance Super50 tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Monday, from 9 am.

The Red Force won its first two matches of the tournament. On Thursday, Red Force defeated Jamaica Scorpions by five wickets and then made it two wins in a row with a four-wicket victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday. In contrast, the Barbados Pride has lost back-to-back matches to start the tournament.

On Saturday, Volcanoes posted 227 all out in 49.1 overs batting first against Red Force at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Keron Cottoy scored 72 off 75 deliveries with seven fours while captain Sunil Ambris cracked 66. Fast bowler Anderson Phillip continued to have a fruitful campaign bagging 3/63 in 9.1 overs. The spin pair of Jason Mohammed and Akeal Hosein were also among the wickets grabbing 3/50 and 2/25 in their respective 10-over spells.

In response, Red Force scored 228/6 in 45.3 overs with opener Lendl Simmons hitting 102 off 114 balls which included seven fours and five sixes. Simmons and Evin Lewis (37) combined to put on 81 for the first wicket to set the platform for a comfortable chase.

Red Force were cruising on 159/1 in the 30th over, but lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 181/5 in the 37th over. Captain Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo then added 45 runs for the sixth-wicket to steer Red Force close to victory. Pollard fell for 31 when Red Force still needed two runs for victory, but Bravo (12) and Sunil Narine (one) got TT across the line.

Spinner Larry Edward snatched 2/48 in ten overs for Volcanoes.

SUMMARISED SCORES: WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 227 (49.1 overs) - Keron Cottoy 72, Sunil Ambris 66; Anderson Phillip 3/63, Jason Mohammed 3/50, Akeal Hosein 2/25 vs TT Red Force 228/6 (45.3 overs) - Lendl Simmons 102, Evin Lewis 37, Kieron Pollard 31; Larry Edward 2/48. Red Force won by four wickets.