Two women hurt, five homeless after San Fernando fire

Fire officers at the scene on Sunday where two people were hurt and five left homeless in San Fernando. - Narissa Fraser

A San Fernando family of five is now homeless after an early-morning fire destroyed their home on Sunday.

Nneka McNeil Greene, 25, told Newsday she was asleep but woke up to her mother screaming and telling her and four others to get out of the house.

Greene said the fire started in her brother’s room but he was not at home.

Neighbours tried using a hose to assist the family until the fire officers arrived shortly after 7 am.

Greene said her aunt and her 51-year-old mother were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital to be treated for burn on their arms.

“So the only thing I could have grabbed was what was on my bed, which was my tablet, my laptop and my phone.

“And I was supposed to start a food business next week. I bought a lot of expensive appliances for that and now everything is gone.”

She said her father died two weeks ago and the family is still grieving. Greene said he had an asthma attack while painting at work.

“Now I lost all the pics with my dad, too.”

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone who wishes to assist the family can call 382-0694.