Two top Defence Force officers promoted

From left, Vice Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis; Minister of National Security Stuart Young, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel and acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph. - Photo courtesy Ministry of National Security

The two most senior officers of the Defence Force have been promoted by President Paula-Mae Weekes.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel has been promoted to Air Vice Marshall and the commanding officer of the regiment was promoted to Brigadier General and appointed as the Vice Chief of Defence Staff.

Daniel, who previously held the rank of Air Commodore, is this country's first Air Vice Marshall. He was previously in charge of Air Guard before his appointment as commanding officer from August 2014 and has 32 years’ service, the release said.

Francis enlisted in the Regiment 32 years ago and has served in various senior roles including Acting Commanding Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and Chief Staff Officer since 2018, it added.

Both appointments take retroactive effect from November 1, last year.

At a ceremony on Friday at the ministry, Minister of National Security Stuart Young congratulated Daniel and Francis on their "well-deserved" promotion.

He advised them “leadership comes with great responsibility and those holding such positions must protect the office they hold, at all times.”

Young urged them to “keep the Defence Force stable during these times” and assured them that “this country will remember them for their contribution to the nation.”