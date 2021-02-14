The power of gathering daisies

A few days ago, I noticed a lone daisy growing through a crack in concrete and remembered a William Wordsworth verse that Daddy had written in a small autograph book I had when I was a primary-school student:

"Small service is true service while it lasts.

Of friends, however humble, scorn not one.

The daisy, by the shadow that it casts,

Protects the lingering dewdrop from the sun."

As the daisy danced with its shadow in the light wind, I marvelled (as I often do with daisies) at its resilience – growing through concrete; tall, strong and bright despite the scorching sun and parched dry season environs.

I found myself thinking about how many "lingering dewdrops" there are in the generally harsh environment of Trinidad and Tobago – the "vulnerable" and "victims" among us: children bullied and/or attacked at school; minors physically/emotionally/sexually abused by known or unknown elders; women beaten and/or killed by men for whom "I love you" means "If you leave me ah go kill yuh"; girls and women who are at risk of being abducted, raped, trafficked or murdered simply because they are shopping, walking alone or taking public transport to a desired destination...

Humans are not the only "lingering dewdrops." Animals too must be included in the list of "vulnerable among us." In TT far too many of them are starved, neglected, beaten, poisoned, chopped, dumped/abandoned, terrorised by the relentless barrage of fireworks and "bamboo bussing" which continues in various communities in Trinidad (specifically) even as late as into this second month of "the new year."

Today is Valentine’s Day. No doubt, lots of people (mostly male, based on observations made when I helped at a friend’s flower shop one Valentine’s Day) are scrambling frantically to go and buy flowers for their "Valentines." Most will probably opt for roses – popular, expected symbols of romantic love.

Will any of the lovebirds consider daisies? As per their nature, daisies would send the message of strength, simplicity, humility, resilience and (as per the Wordsworth verse) protection.

Daises, nowhere as expensive as roses, will perhaps not appeal to givers and recipients who are impressed by money and lavish spending, and for whom any gift less than costly may be judged as "cheap ting" or "He/she don’t love me."

If inclined to give daisies to a "Valentine," you won’t have to buy them. Local daisies are prolific, growing all around us – on hard, dry earth, in cracks in concrete, in large patches in grassy areas. Some daisies, even though dried and brown, are still beautiful – their tiny, translucent petals glowing in the sun. You could easily pick some of those and tie them into an attractive bunch with a vine or long leaf of razor grass as the ribbon (also at no cost).

However, why pick them? Why uproot them from their happy existence – dancing in the wind, freely sharing their beauty with whoever cares to notice them – only to imprison them in a container of water, in hopes of creating brief visual pleasure for the loved one? Instead, pack some eats and drinks and take the loved one to a field, to sit and feast amidst unpicked daisies – leaving them happy and free, as we all wish to be.

Given the current state of national affairs, unfortunately not every citizen in Trinidad (particularly) and Tobago feels "happy and free." Not every citizen will feel safe picnicking alone with a loved one in a field on Valentine’s Day – or any day, for that matter.

Last Sunday, while teaching an online yoga class, I mentioned to the participants that our next session would be on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

“Although...every day is Valentine’s Day,” I added, meaning that every day is a day for us to give and receive love.

More than rushing out and buying flowers to celebrate "love," let us (symbolically speaking) become flowers – specifically daisies...showing love’s power by protecting the "lingering dewdrops" of our nation, standing strong in adverse conditions, advocating for and safeguarding those (human and animal) who cannot speak or stand up for themselves.

TT is seeing more "daises" coming together, gathering in peaceful bunches, with powerful presence – on the sidewalk in front of the Red House, on the Scarborough esplanade, on streets throughout the nation, blooming a clear, simple message that can no longer go unnoticed: “We have had enough.”